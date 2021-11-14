GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. GAN updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. GAN has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $571.47 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at $448,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,125. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAN stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GAN were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

