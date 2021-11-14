J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.58

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5824 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

JSAIY stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

