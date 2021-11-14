Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 47,776 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 119,440.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,014,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,864,000 after acquiring an additional 580,619 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 247.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 257,696 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 51.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 221,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 75,387 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in NiSource by 127,544.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 96,934 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 42.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 470,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after buying an additional 139,265 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NI opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

