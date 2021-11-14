Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 144,675.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,033,000 after purchasing an additional 795,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,601,000 after purchasing an additional 550,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $120,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 264,847 shares of company stock worth $43,063,706 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXG opened at $166.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.