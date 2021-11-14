Millennium Management LLC Has $13.21 Million Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,913 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 168,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 94,925 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 505,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 390,202 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.43.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

