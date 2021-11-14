Beer Money Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $369,879.59 and approximately $16,100.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00052257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.00 or 0.00219694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00086995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

