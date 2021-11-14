Man Group plc Purchases 6,341 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Man Group plc increased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.