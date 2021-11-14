Man Group plc Sells 4,129 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Novanta worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $656,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $164.13 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.01 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.