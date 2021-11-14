Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,095 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of bluebird bio worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 56.1% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 94,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 74.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,755,000 after acquiring an additional 755,963 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $11.68 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. The company has a market cap of $818.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.94) EPS. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

