Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Saia worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia stock opened at $344.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.73. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $359.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. Saia’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.93.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

