Millennium Management LLC Has $13.51 Million Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 225,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 37,773 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

