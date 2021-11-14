Man Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,823 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of SGMS opened at $71.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.00. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.