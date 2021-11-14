Man Group plc Raises Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 338.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 9.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 265,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Dover by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Dover by 1.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Dover by 451.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $172.86 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

