Man Group plc Sells 13,142 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 28.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,142 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Entegris by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 35,939 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 90,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,806 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $149.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.15. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.73 and a 52-week high of $150.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.65 and its 200-day moving average is $121.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.44.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,692 shares of company stock worth $9,091,441 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

