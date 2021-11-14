VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,704 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,305,000 after purchasing an additional 815,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,558 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,412 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,955 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,623 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

