Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SMART Global worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGH. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 1,531.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 362,868 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 673.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 201,140 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in SMART Global by 521.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 180,305 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,107,655.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,667,918 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $59.86 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $60.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 1.02.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

