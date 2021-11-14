Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TCDA opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. Tricida has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,042,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Tricida by 464.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,870,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tricida by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,113,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

