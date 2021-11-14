Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SILK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,017 shares of company stock worth $4,797,992. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

