PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $237.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Run Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.4% in the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,289,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after buying an additional 197,100 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 61.9% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,359,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 519,825 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 55,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 119.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 531,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 81.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 902,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 403,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

