Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Sally Beauty reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

SBH opened at $20.47 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.