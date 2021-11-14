Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.39.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.82 million, a PE ratio of -220.69 and a beta of 3.38.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Village Farms International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Village Farms International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Village Farms International (VFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.