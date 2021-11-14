Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Lowered to C$46.50 at Cormark

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$66.00 to C$46.50 in a report issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBL. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday.

Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$41.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 27.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.59. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of C$23.75 and a twelve month high of C$67.00.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$113.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pollard Banknote will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.51%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

