Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TD. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.98.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. The company has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

