PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif. “

Get PowerSchool alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of PWSC opened at $22.03 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,009,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,776,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,922,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.