Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 369.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,708 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Huntsman worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

