AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 71,624 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

AMN stock opened at $110.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $124.62.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

