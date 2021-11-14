MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $184,478.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $159,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,621.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

NKTR opened at $13.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.