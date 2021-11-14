MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,184,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 909,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,253,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,437,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,493,000 after acquiring an additional 424,770 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.