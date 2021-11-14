Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 73.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,036 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR opened at $113.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

