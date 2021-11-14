MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,951,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of ROLL opened at $231.14 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $157.97 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROLL. Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.25.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.