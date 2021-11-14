MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 836 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 29.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after acquiring an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 141.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 223,651 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,621,000 after acquiring an additional 217,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $133.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,086 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

