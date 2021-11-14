MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $127.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.88. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $81.85 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Several research firms have commented on FRT. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.