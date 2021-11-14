MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,710,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 760.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after buying an additional 243,147 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 202.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after buying an additional 186,353 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $822,039,000 after buying an additional 140,276 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PVH opened at $120.28 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.59 and its 200 day moving average is $109.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

