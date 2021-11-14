Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,576 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.18% of Fastenal worth $54,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 69,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 32,496 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 467,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 59,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 72,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and sold 97,396 shares worth $5,474,420. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.24 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

