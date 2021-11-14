Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Huron Consulting Group worth $59,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 183.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

