Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 156,683 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,683 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.44% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $56,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,187,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,351,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 246,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 431,673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 246,054 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.31. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $70.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.