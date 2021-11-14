Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ExlService were worth $55,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 10,525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $136.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.90. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.39 and a 52-week high of $138.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

