Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 69,504 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,504 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.49% of Envestnet worth $61,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Envestnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.55 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

