Vanilla Network Price Reaches $13.97 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $32,813.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.97 or 0.00021702 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00072204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00073883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00096681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,696.84 or 1.00519295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.74 or 0.07096893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 801,645 coins and its circulating supply is 657,030 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

