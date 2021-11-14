Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.