Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC started coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.85.

NYSE:LEV opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,020,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,720,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 496,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lion Electric (LEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.