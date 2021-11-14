MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

MOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Commerzbank cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.38.

MOR stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 23,165.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 770,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 138,433 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth approximately $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

