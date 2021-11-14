Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 227,581 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,581 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 5.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,988,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,964,000 after purchasing an additional 386,951 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 42.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,992,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,517 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 50.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,157,000 after acquiring an additional 783,856 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after acquiring an additional 154,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,088,000 after acquiring an additional 58,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE CNNE opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.65. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

