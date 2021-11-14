Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $64.83 Million Stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,209 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.86% of ADC Therapeutics worth $64,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADCT stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.10. ADC Therapeutics SA has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

