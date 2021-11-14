ZooKeeper (ZOO) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.01 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $20.40 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00072204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00073883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00096681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,696.84 or 1.00519295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.74 or 0.07096893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 72,500,727 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

