MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Announces Earnings Results

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.79.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MYTE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.