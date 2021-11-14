Credit Suisse Group Boosts Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $175.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.86.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $157.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.51. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $1,119,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,609,000 after buying an additional 79,592 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 148,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $2,257,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

