Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

Shares of FVE opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Five Star Senior Living has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $128.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $225.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.95 million. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Five Star Senior Living by 57.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

