Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

EIGR has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $256.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.