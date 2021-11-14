-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UpHealth.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPH shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NYSE:UPH opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPH. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in UpHealth in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UpHealth in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

